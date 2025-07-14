Service Dog Training Update: Buccella Learning Skills for Veteran PTSD Program

We've received an exciting update on Buccella's training progress with Canine Companions. Last month marked a significant milestone as Bucella has begun learning specialized skills for their Veteran PTSD program.

According to Canine Companions, Buccella is demonstrating a natural aptitude for his training and is picking up on new skills quickly and showing enthusiasm throughout the learning process. An important component of Buccella's development has been increased exposure to real-world environments. The team has been taking him on more frequent field trips designed to build confidence and improve focus in busy, distracting environments.

Buccella has even participated in a few local events and even gave a demonstration for the team at Firehouse Subs, showcasing his advancing skills.

This update represents an encouraging step in Buccella's journey toward becoming a fully trained service dog for a veteran with PTSD. As his training progresses, we can expect to receive additional updates on his specialized skills development and preparation for eventual placement.







