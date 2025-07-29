Ice Flyers Announce Full 2025-26 Season Schedule
July 29, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce their highly anticipated 2025-26 full season schedule, which includes an expanded lineup of 29 exciting home games at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Ice Flyers will drop the puck on their season Saturday, October 18, 2025, when they welcome the Macon Mayhem to "The Hangar". This marks the beginning of another action-packed season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Thanks to schedule adjustments, fans will enjoy an additional home game this season, bringing even more excitement and family-friendly entertainment to Pensacola. The complete lineup of theme nights has also been released, promising plenty of fun throughout the season.
"We're thrilled to offer our fans additional Ice Flyers hockey this season with our expanded schedule," said Brenden Arney, Ice Flyers Director of Marketing and Operations. "From our home opener against Macon to our creative theme nights, the 2025-26 season is set to be our most entertaining yet."
Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now. More information about when single game tickets go on sale will be released soon.
