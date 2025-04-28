Thunderbolts to Host Championship Rally Inside Ford Center this Tuesday

Evansville, In.: As the Thunderbolts celebrate winning the franchise's first-ever President's Cup title with their sweep of the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Final, the team will be hosting a special Championship Rally inside Ford Center this Tuesday the 29th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, moved indoors from the Plaza due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Fans will be able to enter Ford Center through the main entrance at 6:00pm and make their way through the event level hallways, where they will be directed to the Ford Center floor. The celebration will begin shortly after doors open, as the Thunderbolts players and staff will appear on stage with the President's Cup, and selected players and staff will speak from the stage. After speaking is finished, the President's Cup will be available for photo opportunities, and players will be present to meet and greet with throughout the remainder of the celebration. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase general merchandise, and there will be snacks and drinks for sale. There will also be a table where fans can inquire about or sign up for season tickets for the 2025-26 season.

