ThunderBolts Sign Defenseman Max Thiessen

Published on September 3, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Max Thiessen for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2025-26 season and raise their President's Cup Championship banner at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Thiessen joins the Thunderbolts following four seasons of college hockey at Amherst College, where he scored 4 goals and 19 points, along with a +8 rating and a remarkably low 16 total penalty minutes in 91 regular season games between 2021-2025. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Thiessen spent many years in the Washington Little Caps youth program, and in the final three seasons with the Little Caps, Thiessen also played high school hockey at Gonzaga College High School, one of the top high school hockey programs in the Mid-Atlantic region. In three seasons at Gonzaga College High, Thiessen scored 14 goals and 29 points in 35 regular season games.

"I play a strong two-way game. I pride myself on being tough to play against on both sides of the puck. I have good vision of the ice, which allows me to both set up plays and shut down opposing chances, and I love to join the rush and sometimes even lead it," replied Thiessen when asked about his playing style. On joining Evansville, Thiessen commented: "I've heard only positive things about the organization, and I am excited about the opportunity to play for a team with a record of success, with the winning culture that Coach Bes has built, and I look forward to contributing to that culture and being a part of the community. I'm excited to battle on the ice for the great fanbase, I'm looking forward to being a part of this team, and I'm going to give my all to help bring another championship to Evansville!"

On the signing of Thiessen, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "Max is a big, strong, smooth skating defenseman who defends well with long stick and angles, or his physicality. He has good vision on the ice and makes a good first pass which translates to clean breakouts and counterattacks. He has the ability to jump into the play and attack offensively, either as a second or third layer, or can lead the play."

