Defenseman Nicholas Aromatario Returns to the Ice Flyers for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 3, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Jeremy Gates are excited to announce the return of Nicholas Aromatario for the 2025-26 season.

"Nicholas is a reliable defender with a strong sense of structure and discipline. This is a great opportunity for him to bring new energy, transitional play, and grit to our back end. I am excited to get to work with him in Pensacola and see the contributions he will bring to our team," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Aromatario, a 6'0" left-handed defenseman, signs with the Pensacola Ice Flyers after concluding the last eight games of the 2024-25 season with Pensacola. Aromatario began his SPHL career with the Peoria Rivermen in 2023-24, where he was part of their Presidents Cup championship run. Following his time with Peoria, Aromatario was traded to Macon, where he spent 41 games before coming to Pensacola via trade late last season.

The Wisconsin-Stevens Point pipeline for Coach Gates continues. With the addition of Aromatario, the team now has four former college teammates, aiming to build on the chemistry they've already established.

When asked Aromatario, "What should Pensacola expect from you?", Aromatario started with his play on the ice and continued about his role in the community: "I'm an absolute dog, but also a smooth and consistent player. I'm easygoing and a community guy, and I want to be that role model figure."







