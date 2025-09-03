Harley Headed Back to Roanoke

Published on September 3, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announce the return of forward Andrew Harley.

The Rochester, New York native signed with the Dawgs in December 2024 for his professional debut. Prior to Roanoke, Harley competed collegiately with SUNY-Brockport for four seasons and SUNY-Oswego for one. He also played two years of junior hockey in the EHL with the East Coast Wizards.

During the 2024-2025 season with the Dawgs, Harley appeared in 32 regular season and two postseason games notching eight goals, six assists and a +11 plus-minus rating.

Roanoke is set to kick off their tenth season on Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. against the Huntsville Havoc for Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale at the Berglund Center box office and online on Wednesday, September 17.







SPHL Stories from September 3, 2025

Harley Headed Back to Roanoke - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.