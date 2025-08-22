Dorsey Signs with Roanoke for 2025-2026 Season

Published on August 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announce the signing of forward Matt Dorsey for the 2025-2026 season.

Dorsey, the six-foot-two forward out of Washington, appeared in 54 regular season games with the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, scoring six goals, 14 assists and accumulating 100 penalty minutes during the regular season.

This will be Dorsey's fourth professional season. In his previous three professional seasons, all with Evansville, Dorsey put up 15 goals, 33 assists and a +1 rating over 111 games. Dorsey has also appeared in nine postseason games for the Thunderbolts posting one goal and two assists.

Roanoke kicks off their 10th season on Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. against the Huntsville Havoc for Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single game tickets and parking will go on sale at the Berglund Center box office and online on Wednesday, September 17.

2025-2026 Roster as of August 22:

Travis Broughman

Bryce Martin

Matt Dorsey







SPHL Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.