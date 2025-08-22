Rookie Defenseman Beers Inks Deal with Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they are signing rookie defenseman Evan Beers for the 2025-26 season.

Beers, 25, from Peabody, Mass., will make his debut with the Mayhem this season following a MAC Championship with NCAA division-III Stevenson University, where he was teammates with fellow Mayhem signee Nick Dineen.

Beers played a total of 122 games for Stevenson, recording 63 points (22 g, 41 a) during his four years with the Mustangs.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said he's "looking forward to seeing what Evan can do offensively for us. He can get pucks through from the blue line and plays sound defensively."

Prior to his collegiate career, Beers played one season with the Vermont Lumberjacks of the EHL, scoring 30 points in 46 games (7 g, 23 a).

Beers said, "I'm thrilled to join the Macon Mayhem. I've heard great things about the culture here and can't wait to contribute on the ice. The coaching staff and fan support sold me on coming down to Macon, and I'm ready to work hard, compete, and help this team win."

