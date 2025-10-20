Dawgs Sign Christy, Place Manning on 14-Day IR

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Jared Christy, and also placed forward Tim Manning on the 14-day injured reserve retroactive to October 18.

Christy heads to southwest Virginia after completing his first two pro seasons within the SPHL and overseas in France. After finishing his senior season at the University of New England (NCAA-DIII) in the spring of 2023, Christy appeared in two games for the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders. The Cypress, California native appeared in two games for the Evansville Thunderbolts early in the 2023-2024 season before heading to Europe. Christy played in 10 games for Neuilly-sur-Marne in France's second division that year, notching one goal, five assists, two penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in 10 games played. The 27-year-old forward started last season back in France for Evry-Viry in France's third division, where he buried 13 goals, helped on 11 assists, and added eight penalty minutes in just 13 games played. Christy went on to join the Birmingham Bulls in late January, tallying three goals, three assists, 15 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating for the Bulls in 21 games played. The five-foot-ten forward was back with Birmingham to start this season before he was placed on waivers last Thursday, and Roanoke claimed his rights on Friday. Before turning pro, Christy played four seasons at the University of New England, finishing with 35 goals, 41 assists, and a plus-33 rating in 74 career games at the collegiate level. Christy also played two years of junior hockey in the NAHL, where he record 63 points in 79 games from 2017-2019. Christy also spent half a season as a teammate of fellow Dawg Matt Dorsey for the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild during the 2017-18 campaign.

Manning returned to the Dawgs this fall after starting his pro career in the Star City last March. The 25-year-old rookie recorded two goals, two assists, and eight penalty minutes in 12 games played in the 2024-25 regular season, and also played in all three of Roanoke's games during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs. The five-foot-ten forward had previously played at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), where he was teammates with fellow Dawg Gustav Müller. Manning had a strong career at Albertus Magnus, notching 28 goals, 32 assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-25 rating in 97 career collegiate games. The Mentor, Ohio native had 21 points as a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, then had back-to-back seasons with 17 points before turning pro with Roanoke. Prior to college, Manning had junior hockey experience in the NAHL, EHL, and USPHL Premier in addition to being the captain for two seasons at Holderness School (USHS).

