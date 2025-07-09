Rail Yard Dawgs New Logo and Jersey Designs Unleashed

The Rail Yard Dawgs unveiled their new logo and jerseys tonight at the Berglund Center, drawing a strong turnout from fans eager to see the new look. The offseason event showcased the community's ongoing support and enthusiasm as the team prepares for its 10th season, which begins in October 2025.

Attendees heard remarks from Jamie McGinn, principal owner and chairman of Breakaway Sports & Entertainment, who spoke to the milestone season ahead. The team revealed a refreshed brand identity designed by Fooser Sports Design, featuring cleaner lines and a more modern aesthetic. While updated, the new logos continue to reflect key elements of the Dawgs' identity-most notably, Roanoke's iconic star and the region's rich railroad history. Fans also got a first look at the new jerseys and merchandise, marking an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

Roanoke kicks off their 10th season on Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. for Opening Night of the 2025-2026 season sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff. Single game tickets and parking will go on sale at Berglund Center box office and online on Wednesday, September 17.







