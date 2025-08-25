Ice Bears Return Goaltending Duo for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 25, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears added returning stability in between the pipes for the 2025-26 season, re-signing goaltenders Stephen Mundinger and Hunter Virostek back to the roster.

The 6-foot-8 Mundinger, 30, returns for a second season in Knoxville and third year in the SPHL. He appeared in 40 games for the Ice Bears last season, going 18-13-5 with a 2.97 goals against average and .909 save percentage. He also posted three shutouts. His best work came in the postseason, where he went 4-2-2 in eight starts with a 2.14 GAA and .948 save percentage, highlighted by a 44-save shutout in game two of the opening round series against Roanoke to keep Knoxville's season alive. He faced 40 shots or more in seven playoff games last year.

Virostek, 26, joined Knoxville late last season and appeared in six games towards the end of the regular season. He went 1-4-1 and posted a 3.54 GAA and .892 save percentage. Prior to Knoxville, Virostek went 17-10 for Blue Ridge in the FPHL with a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. He spent parts of five seasons at Liberty University.

The Ice Bears open their 24th season in franchise history on Saturday, October 18 in Fayetteville. Knoxville plays its home opener the following Friday against Roanoke at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from August 25, 2025

Ice Bears Return Goaltending Duo for 2025-26 Season - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.