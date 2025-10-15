Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at the Pensacola Bay Center

Published on October 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers officially kick off their 2025-26 season campaign on Saturday with Opening Night beginning their 17th season in the Pensacola Bay Center.

This will be the first of 29 regular season home games, and as our passionate fan base continues to expand, we're thrilled to welcome new supporters experiencing Ice Flyers hockey for the first time this season.

Whether you're a first-timer at the "Hangar" or a longtime fan, here are some things you should know and resources that may be helpful before you go.

Pre-Game Checklist

Check your email if you bought tickets online. Each email account associated with the ticket purchase for that day's game will receive an email that has pertinent information, such as what time parking lots open, what time doors open, and more.

Make sure you download the Ice Flyers official app to take part in games played throughout the night. Download now on the App Store or Google Play.

The Pensacola Bay Center is a cashless facility so no need to bring cash.

Ticketmaster is the only verified online ticket seller for our games.

Want to ensure that you're dressed appropriately? During hockey games, a building temperature of 63 degrees (F) is maintained to keep a suitable ice surface for play. Many fans have found the best manner of dress to be layered clothing.

For those without physical tickets, you can access them through the Ticketmaster App or Ice Flyers Account Manager.

Not sure where to go to find your seats or have questions? You can view a map and FAQ's.

At The Hangar

Check to make sure that your bag, if you are bringing one, is compliant with the Pensacola Bay Center security measures.

Doors for all home games open 60 minutes before puck drop. Parking lots open two hours before puck drop.

Warmups will start approximately 36 minutes before the game's scheduled start time. Fans are welcome to make their way toward the glass to watch but are also asked to be respectful to those who have purchased their seats in that area.

With our new state-of-the-art lighting system, fans can expect enhanced visual effects including increased strobe lighting throughout the game. If you or anyone in your party has sensitivity to strobe lights or flashing effects, please be aware of this enhancement to your Ice Flyers experience.

Looking to purchase some Ice Flyers gear? The upper concourses on the East and West side of the arena have merchandise stands where you can gear up for the game.

Want to see a birthday or celebration message up on the video board during an upcoming Ice Flyers? Click here. They are displayed on the video board at the 10-minute mark of the second intermission.

In need of First Aid? On the West concourse (above the main entrance) there is a first aid station.

Lastly, if you're in need of other assistance while within the building, the Coca Cola Concierge is above section 111.

After The Game

Most of the games have a post-game activity with the players like post-game skates, autograph sessions, and jersey auctions. The Post-game skate schedule can be found here and tickets can be purchased here.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from each home game online.

Realize that you left an item behind? The Pensacola Bay Center has a lost and found at their reception office by the main entrance on the ground level. Fans can call their office at (850) 432-0800.







