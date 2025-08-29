Johansen Returns to Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they are bringing back defenseman Jack Johansen for the 2025-26 season.

Johansen, 25, from Milford, N.H., returns to Macon following his first taste of professional hockey where he suited up in 5 games for the Mayhem at the end of the season.

Head coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Jack had a brief taste of pro hockey last year out of college. He's an offensive threat from the blue line with size and I'm excited for what a full season will be for him."

Prior to his time with the Mayhem last season, Johansen played his collegiate hockey at NCAA division-III Fitchburg State University, where he recorded 35 points (10 g, 25 a) in 87 games.

Johansen said, "I'm really excited to be coming back to Macon and can't wait to get things rolling. I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice in front of the all of the Mayhem fans."

