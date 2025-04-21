Peoria's Zach Wilkie Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Zach Wilkie of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.

Birmingham's Taylor Brierley finished second in the balloting.

Wilkie led defensemen in goals (13), assists (43), points (56), power-play assists (22), and power-play points (25). Wilkie's 43 assists are tied for the fourth-most by a defenseman in SPHL history. Wilkie also led the SPHL with a +34 rating while his four game-winning goals were tops among defensemen.

Wilkie becomes the second player to earn multiple SPHL Defenseman of the Year honors, joining Knoxville's Mark Van Vliet (2010-11 and 2011-12).

Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2023-24 - Brendan Pepe, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2022-23 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen

2021-22 - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen

2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings

2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc

2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades

2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades

2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Tuesday.

