Peoria's Zach Wilkie Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year
April 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Zach Wilkie of the Peoria Rivermen has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters, and staff.
Birmingham's Taylor Brierley finished second in the balloting.
Wilkie led defensemen in goals (13), assists (43), points (56), power-play assists (22), and power-play points (25). Wilkie's 43 assists are tied for the fourth-most by a defenseman in SPHL history. Wilkie also led the SPHL with a +34 rating while his four game-winning goals were tops among defensemen.
Wilkie becomes the second player to earn multiple SPHL Defenseman of the Year honors, joining Knoxville's Mark Van Vliet (2010-11 and 2011-12).
Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2023-24 - Brendan Pepe, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2022-23 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen
2021-22 - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears
2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen
2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings
2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc
2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades
2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades
2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears
The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Tuesday.
