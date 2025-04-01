Kids Take over at 'Kids Run the Show' Hockey Game

April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Moline, IL - Vibrant, in partnership with the QC Storm hockey team and Junior Achievement of the Heartland, is excited to present the Kids Run the Show hockey game, an event that puts young fans in the driver's seat for an unforgettable night of fun, leadership, and sportsmanship.

Taking place on Friday, April 4 at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, this one-of-a-kind game will feature local kids stepping into key roles behind the scenes and on the ice. From announcing plays and managing in-game entertainment to assisting with coaching and working with the media, young participants will get hands-on experience running a professional hockey game.

"This event is all about giving kids the opportunity to develop leadership skills and confidence while having a blast," said Vibrant President and CEO, Matt McCombs. "Through this partnership with Junior Achievement and QC Storm, we're inspiring the next generation to take charge and dream big."

This event will also feature the roll-out of Vibrant's two latest banking products: Community Checking and Savings accounts. Vibrant saw a need for better banking solutions tailored to groups in our communities. With a shared passion for making an impact, they built a unique set of bank accounts designed specifically for small businesses, sports teams, non-profits, and more. Vibrant's goal for these products is to make managing money easier, more accessible, and built around the needs of those who give back, grow, and bring people together.

Junior Achievement, known for its focus on youth financial literacy and leadership, is thrilled to support an event that encourages young people to take on real-world responsibilities in a fun, engaging environment.

"The Kids Run the Show event is a perfect example of how hands-on experiences can empower young people with confidence and leadership skills," said Dougal Nelson, President of Junior Achievement of the Heartland. "We're proud to partner with Vibrant and QC Storm to give kids the chance to step into important roles and see what's possible for their futures."

The QC Storm players and staff are also looking forward to collaborating with their young counterparts.

"Hockey is about teamwork and passion, and we're excited to see what these kids bring to game day," said Brian Rothenberger, QC Storm Team President.

Tickets for the Kids Run the Show game are available now at bit.ly/JAkidsruntheshow. $5 of each ticket purchased will be donated to Junior Achievement of the Heartland. Families, hockey fans, and community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on both the QC Storm and the future leaders of our community.

