Marksmen Sign Fensterstock

April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Cooper Fensterstock.

Fensterstock, 25, joins the Marksmen after playing three seasons at SUNY-Geneseo, where he scored 48 points (19g+29a) in 69 games.

The Charlotte, N.C. native started his collegiate career at NCAA Division-I Colorado College before joining Geneseo.

Fensterstock and the Marksmen will finish out the regular season with two games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

In an additional move, the team waived forward Ethan Stuckless.

Single-game tickets to both remaining regular season home games, and tickets to the first home game of the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.