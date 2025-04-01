Marksmen Sign Fensterstock
April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Cooper Fensterstock.
Fensterstock, 25, joins the Marksmen after playing three seasons at SUNY-Geneseo, where he scored 48 points (19g+29a) in 69 games.
The Charlotte, N.C. native started his collegiate career at NCAA Division-I Colorado College before joining Geneseo.
Fensterstock and the Marksmen will finish out the regular season with two games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday, at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
In an additional move, the team waived forward Ethan Stuckless.
Single-game tickets to both remaining regular season home games, and tickets to the first home game of the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.
