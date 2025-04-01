Rivermen Sign Forward Zach Purcell
April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Zachary Purcell to the active roster ahead of the regular season finale against the Quad City Storm.
Purcell, a native of Aurora, Colorado, will be entering his first-ever action at the professional level. Purcell played two years of NCAA Division I college hockey at American International College before transferring to the State University of New York - Geneseo (SUNY-Geneseo). Purcell netted 40 points (25 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games at the NCAA Division III level. Before playing college hockey, Purcell was a standout forward with the Lone Star Brahmas in the North American Hockey League, netting 31 poi nts in 34 games playing in Texas.
Purcell and the Rivermen will take on the Quad City Storm for a home-and-home weekend (Friday, April 4 in Moline, Saturday, April 5 in Peoria) to close out the regular season before both teams advance to the playoffs. Because Purcell is a rookie, under SPHL rules, he can play with the Rivermen in the postseason despite falling short of the five-game threshold.
