Birmingham's Ledziankou Brothers Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Arkhip and Filimon Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for March 24-30.

In helping Birmingham extend their winning streak to six games, Arkhip scored three goals, including one game-winner, added three assists, and was +7 while Filimon scored once, added six assists, and was +7. With their three wins over Huntsville and Fayetteville, the Bulls pulled to within four points of third place entering the final weekend of the regular season.

After assisting on two earlier goals in Birmingham's 7-5 win over the Havoc on Thursday, Arkhip scored the eventual game-winner early in the third period off a feed from his brother, one of Filimon's club record-tying four assists. On Friday, Arkhip (goal) and Filimon (assist) again teamed up on Birmingham's only goal in regulation as the Bulls defeated Fayetteville 2-1 in a shootout. The brothers closed out the week by assisting on each other's goals in Birmingham's 4-1 win over the Marksmen on Saturday.

The brothers joined the Bulls after playing together at the College of St. Scholastica, where Arkhip was named the NCAA III (MIAC) Offensive Player of the Year and Filimon received NCAA III (MIAC) All-Conference Team honors their senior seasons. Currently ranking second (Filimon) and third (Arkhip) in rookie scoring, Filimon currently leads all first-year players in assists (32), power-play assists (11), and power-play points (13). Arkhip's 17 goals rank second among rookies, while his 24 assists are third-most and ten power-play points are fourth-most.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: John Moncovich, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 4a), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (2-1-0, 1.27 gaa, 0.956 save%, shutout), Dan Winslow, Macon (2 gp, 3g, 1a, shg), AJ ¬ËRuskowski, Pensacola (0-1-0, 2 ga, 26 saves), Griffen Fox, Peoria (3 gp, 3g, 1a, +3, gwg), and Tommy Munichiello, Roanoke (3 gp, 4g, 2a, +2)

