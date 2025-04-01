Ice Flyers Raise $157,216 for Rally Gulf Coast, Win Fundraising Competition

PENSACOLA, FLA. - In a heartwarming display of community leadership, Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris and the Ice Flyers' front office staff took center stage at the prestigious Rally Gulf Coast event, Rally on The Runway. The team's unwavering commitment to community service was recognized as their team, Ice Childhood Cancer, was crowned champions of this year's fundraising competition, demonstrating their dedication to making a positive impact in the Pensacola area.

The Ice Childhood Cancer team-bolstered by generous contributions from team sponsors and community leaders-raised an impressive $157,216, a powerful reflection of their steadfast dedication to serving and uplifting the community. Throughout the season, the Ice Flyer organization has gone above and beyond, implementing a comprehensive campaign that included fundraising initiatives, dedicated volunteer work with Rally kids and their families, and raising crucial awareness for childhood cancer research and support.

Greg Harris and staff accepting their title as this year's fundraising champions at Rally on the Runway, March 13th, 2025.

Building on their established tradition of giving back, this marks the third consecutive year the Ice Flyers have organized their signature Day of Play for Rally boys while the Rally girls take part in their Day of Pampering at a local salon. The event complements their annual charity night, where specially designed jerseys are auctioned off to benefit Rally. This season, each Ice Flyer had a jersey uniquely designed by a different Rally kid. These jerseys, each telling a unique story of hope and resilience, have become coveted items among fans and supporters alike.

Goalie, Brody Claeys, with Rally kids at the annual Rally Day of Play on February 22nd, 2025.

"Our commitment to fighting childhood cancer goes beyond just writing a check," said Harris. "We believe in creating meaningful experiences and lasting memories for these brave children and their families. The overwhelming support from our fans and the Pensacola community has been truly inspiring, driving us to grow each year, raise even more funds, and amplify awareness for the Rally kids and their families."

The Ice Flyers Rally Foundation Night jerseys on display at Rally on the Runway.

The Ice Flyers' staff have embraced Rally's mission to end childhood cancer as a core part of their work and personal lives. Staff members devote extensive time to organizing events, building relationships with Rally families, and creating experiences that last beyond hockey season. Their dedication shows in how they have woven Rally's mission into their daily operations, considering the children and families in every decision. This commitment has transformed the organization from supporters into passionate advocates in the fight against childhood cancer.

Harris added, "I have incredible people as staff. Their dedication goes beyond just a job. It is their passion that has made a profound impact on our community, not only for our fans but also for local nonprofits like Rally Gulf Coast. As seen in our attendance numbers, their efforts have transformed our games into an unparalleled experience on the Gulf Coast, and they have helped strengthen our community in meaningful ways."

To learn more about Rally Gulf Coast or to make a donation, visit: https://rallyfoundation.org/rally-gulf-coast/

