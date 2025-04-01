Dawgs Announce Ticket Info, Game Dates for First Round of President's Cup Playoffs

April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - Single game tickets for the 2025 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs will go on sale on Wednesday, April 2, at 10:00 A.M. EST. Tickets and parking passes will be available both online on the Rail Yard Dawgs website and at the Berglund Center box office. The 2025 President's Cup Playoff run for the Dawgs is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke.

The Dawgs are set to draw either the Knoxville Ice Bears, Evansville Thunderbolts, or Quad City Storm in their first round matchup to begin the postseason. Regardless of opponent, the Rail Yard Dawgs are set to hit the road for Game 1 of their first round series in the President's Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 9, at a time to be determined later. Roanoke would then host Game 2 on Friday, April 11, and Game 3 on Saturday, April 12 (if necessary) in the best-of-three series. Puck drop times for each of those games at Berglund Center will be at 7:05 P.M. EST.

Roanoke will be on the road this weekend to round out its regular season schedule, starting on Friday, April 4 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in Tennessee, and the Dawgs will play in their regular season finale in Knoxville on Saturday night. Single game tickets for the postseason are on sale online and at Berglund Center box office starting on Wednesday, April 2, and season ticket packages for the 2025-2026 season are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office.

* As a reminder, vouchers and season ticket exchanges are not accepted for postseason games.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.