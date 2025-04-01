Thunderbolts Conclude Regular Season with Country, Fan Appreciation Nights against Bulls

April 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: As the regular season winds down, the Thunderbolts will finish up their final games before the playoffs against Birmingham, as they host the Bulls for Country Night this Friday and Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday.

Week In Review:

Evansville was shut out 5-0 at Huntsville on Friday night. On Saturday, Evansville came back to tie twice with goals from Logan vande Meerakker and Benjamin Lindberg, however penalties in the third period came back to haunt Evansville as the Havoc won 5-2. On Sunday against the Rivermen, Evansville again rallied twice to tie on goals from Bronson Adams and Tyson Gilmour, while Scott Kirton scored in overtime to win the game for Evansville 3-2. Talor Joseph stopped 28 of 30 shots to pick up the win in his Thunderbolts debut.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will finish the regular season on Ford Center ice against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, April 4th for Country Night and Saturday, April 5th for Fan Appreciation Night. Country Night will feature Evansville-area PBR Bull Riders Brandon Ferguson and Dakota Warnken, who will be available for autographs, photos, and demonstrations, with a live bull outside on the plaza. 16 oz. cans of Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be on sale for $3 each the entire night. Country Artist and Member of 3 Doors Down Justin Biltonen will be in attendance, will be performing his new country songs during intermission, and will be available for a Meet and Greet/Autograph Session. A special bundle of (1) ticket to PBR on May 24th and (1) ticket to Country Night is available for $30 at the Ford Center Box Office. Fans who purchase the bundle will be entered to win a Thunderbolts/3 Doors Down jersey signed by Justin Biltonen. Fan Appreciation Night will feature giveaways from local sponsors throughout the game, and a post-game jersey auction. There will be a Party on the Plaza between 4:00-6:00pm featuring Food Trucks from La Plaza and Stuft Burger, and the Ford Center Corner Club will be open to purchase beverages before doors open at 6:00pm. Fans will receive (3) free raffle tickets upon entry that can be placed in any combination of buckets in the lobby to win prizes from over 20 sponsors with the option to purchase additional tickets, 5 tickets for $5 and 25 tickets for $20. A special Fan Appreciation Night bundle of (4) tickets and $40 of food vouchers for $80 is available at the following link: https://fordcentervictorytheater.formstack.com/forms/fan_appreciation_family_pack.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts will play in the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive year following the conclusion of the regular season on April 5th. The Thunderbolts will face either the Huntsville Havoc, Peoria Rivermen, or Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the opening round, depending on the outcomes of this weekend's games around the league. Information, including confirmed opponent matchup, game dates/times, and tickets will be coming soon.

Scouting the Opponent:

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 30-19-5, 65 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Carson Rose (26 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Filimon Ledziankou (45 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (18-11-1, .919 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs BHM: 2-2

The Bulls, who have only lost once in their last 10 games, began the weekend with a 7-5 win over the Havoc in Huntsville, with a four goal night from Andrew Bellant and additional goals from Nikita Kozyrev, Arkhip Ledziankou, and Kolten Olynek. Back on home ice against Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday, the Bulls won 2-1 in a shootout on Friday, with Ledziankou scoring in regulation and Kozyrev in the shootout. Birmingham initially trailed 1-0 on Saturday but scored four unanswered goals from Arkhip and Filimon Ledziankou along with Troy MacTavish and Carson Rose to win 4-1.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 61 GP, 8 G, 13 A, 21 P, 75 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 SV%

Transactions:

- None To Report since March 27th

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

