Storm Sweep ThunderBolts, Continue Push to the Playoffs

March 24, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm swept the 'home and home' weekend series versus the Evansville Thunderbolts to move to 23-25-2-2 on the season and advance four points closer to securing the final spot in the President's Cup playoffs. With the wins, the Storm now need two wins or one win and one loss by the Macon Mayhem in the final four games of the season to secure a post season berth.

Thursday the Storm jumped out to a 4-1 first period lead over Evansville.

Four fights and three scores later, the buzzer sounded on a 5-2 Storm victory in front of a Thursday night crowd of 3205 at Vibrant Arena. Saturday the Storm bussed to Evansville, Indiana and locked into a defensive struggle.

Veteran netminder Brent Moran was named first star of the game for his efforts, stopping 43 of the 45 shots he faced and blocking all but one of the Thunderbolt's shootout attempts. Noah Massie scored the first goal of his professional career and fellow rookie Brodie Girod scored his second. The 2-2 game needed overtime, and eventually a shootout, to decide the winner.

Leif Mattson and Brandon Stojcevski each snuck a shot by Evansville netminder Cole Ceci, propelling the Storm to a 3-2 road win.

The Storm returns to home ice Friday and Saturday to battle the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Storm is 4-0 versus Knoxville this season and trails the Ice Bears by just three points in the SPHL standings.

Friday is Birdies for Charity Night presented by John Deere. All kids in attendance get a Radar & Birdie t-shirt and John Deere employees receive two free tickets when they present their work ID badge at the arena box office.

Saturday is HockeyTownQC Night when we recognize alumni from the history of hockey in the Quad Cities. Peter Di Salvo, Steve Gibson, Kerry Toporowski and more will be in attendance pregame to sign autographs.

The first 1000 fans receive a free team poster and there will be a meet and greet, autograph session and jersey auction with current Storm players on the ice postgame.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

