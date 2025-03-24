Ice Bears to Open Playoffs April 9 at Home

The Knoxville Ice Bears will open the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m. after clinching a postseason berth over the weekend. President and GM Mike Murray confirmed the game date Monday morning.

The Ice Bears clinched a playoff spot with a 5-4 win over the Macon Mayhem Saturday night in Georgia. Knoxville has won four President's Cups, tied for the most in SPHL history. Knoxville's first round opponent and full schedule dates are still to be determined.

MemBears will receive tickets for playoff games as a part of their season ticket package. Fans wishing to purchase tickets for playoff games can take advantage of the team's postseason offer. By committing to each home playoff game, fans may select their seats for the entire postseason and pay for tickets as home playoff dates are added to the schedule. Playoff packages include discounted ticket rates: $17 for silver tickets, $22 for gold and $27 for VIP.

In addition, Bearly Golfin', the annual Mike Murray Charity Golf Classic to benefit the Knoxville Ice Bears Charitable Foundation, will be held on Monday, March 31 at Gettysvue Country Club. Registration is still open to play with Ice Bears players and prizes will be available as well.

