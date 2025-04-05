Storm Announce Playoff Game Dates, Opponent

April 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm will battle the Peoria Rivermen in Round One of the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs beginning Thursday, April 10th. The game dates and times are as follows:

Game #1: Thursday, April 10 - Quad City @ Peoria - 7:15 PM

Game #2: Friday, April 11 - Peoria @ Quad City - 7:10 PM

Game #3: Sunday, April 13 - Quad City @ Peoria - 3:15 PM (if necessary)

Tickets for Friday's home playoff game will go on sale Monday at 10:00 AM.

Tickets can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

