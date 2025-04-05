Mayhem Blanked by Havoc in Season Finale

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem get blanked in their final game of the season by the Huntsville Havoc 4-0.

Just 30 seconds into the game, Kevin Weaver-Vitale scored his first professional goal with a wrist shot from the blue line to put the Havoc on the board, and make it 1-0. With about a minute and a half remaining in the frame, Phil Elgstam doubled Huntsville's lead, weaving his way through Mayhem defenders. Just as the period was winding to a close, Buster Larsson committed a tripping penalty with 31 seconds left, as the penalty continued into the first intermission while the Havoc led 2-0.

As Larsson's penalty resumed into the second period, the Mayhem were not able to take advantage of the power play. Five penalties total from both squads were committed in the frame, including roughing from Dan Winslow and Connor Fries and they were scrapping. At 18:32, Dylan Stewart shot a loose puck that rolled under Josh Boyko's legs and beyond the goal line. Less than a minute later, Jack Jaunich scored a goal of his own making the score 4-0 as the second period came to a close.

In an uneventful final period for the season, Jake Goldowski was sent to the box for the final 50 seconds of regulation. However, on a last chance breakaway attempt, Dan Winslow had a chance to put the Mayhem on the board, though the puck was poke-checked away by Havoc goaltender Brian Wilson has the final horn sounded. The Mayhem lost their final game of the season in a 4-0 shutout to the Huntsville Havoc.

Thank you fans for an amazing 2024-2025 season, and we cannot wait to have you back in the Coliseum for the 2025-2026 season! Let's go Mayhem!

