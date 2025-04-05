SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Sam Dabrowski

Pensacola's Sam Dabrowski has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 271, Pensacola at Fayetteville, played on Friday, April 4.

Dabrowski is suspended under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized hit to the head at 5:41 of the first period.

Dabrowski will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Fayetteville.

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper has been suspended pending a review of his actions in Game 273, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Friday, April 4.

Soper was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, at 2:03 of the first period.

Soper will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Roanoke and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

