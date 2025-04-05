Thunderbolts Come up Just Short in Regular Season Finale

Evansville, In.: Despite outshooting the Bulls for the second game in a row, the Thunderbolts were unable to overcome hot goaltending, as they came up just short by a 2-1 score on Saturday night at Ford Center, concluding the regular season schedule. The Thunderbolts will face the Huntsville Havoc in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs, with Game Two at Ford Center set for Friday, April 11th at 7:05pm CT.

Birmingham was first to open the scoring, as Shane Murphy scored on a rebound at 6:15 of the first period. On a Bulls power play, the Thunderbolts countered with their second shorthanded goal of the season, scored on a rebound by Matthew Hobbs from Myles Abbate at 13:08. In the second period, the Thunderbolts killed off Birmingham's second power play attempt, however Birmingham scored two seconds after the power play expired, as Arkhip Ledziankou scored at 9:32. Evansville was unable to score the rest of the way, despite Cole Ceci stopping every shot faced as well in the remainder of the second and third periods. Following a late 6 on 5 attack, the final buzzer sounded on the game and regular season, with the Bulls winning 2-1. The focus now turns to the playoffs, as Evansville will face the Huntsville Havoc in a rematch of their opening round series in 2022. Game One will be at Huntsville on Wednesday, April 9th at 7:00pm CT. Game Two at Ford Center will be on Friday, April 11th at 7:05pm CT, and if necessary, Game Three will be back in Huntsville on Saturday, April 12th at 7:00pm CT.

Hobbs scored Evansville's lone goal, while Ceci finished with 24 saves on 26 shots on goal. Birmingham clinched the regular season series against Evansville with Saturday's victory, as they won 4 of 6 meetings.

