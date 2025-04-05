Peoria Concludes Regular Season with 3-2 Shootout Victory

April 5, 2025

PEORIA, IL - In front of 6,462 fans on Saturday night, the Peoria Rivermen emerged victorious in the shootout 3-2 over the Quad City Storm in the finale of the 2024-25 regular season.

Quad City came out buzzing in the first period, aided by two power plays, and they came close to taking their first lead of the weekend but were frustrated by Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise. Thanks to his efforts, both teams were scoreless after the first period of play.

After killing off the remnants of a Quad City power-play the Rivermen stuck early in the second period. Carlos Fornaris forced a turnover at the base of the left-wing circle and he and Braydon Barker were able to center a pass to JM Piotrowski in the slot. Piotrowski rifled a shot into the top left corner of the net to secure his fourth goal and the 1-0 lead for the Rivermen. It was a lead Peoria held for most of the second until a late breakaway for the Storm erased that lead and tied the game up 1-1 in th e waning minutes of the middle period.

Kyler Fenton found the back of the net early in the third period as he received a pass at the left-wing circle. Fenton took a stride, picked his spot, and fired a wrist shot in short-side on Roni-Salmenkangas for his first goal in pro hockey. Fenton's goal put the Rivermen up 2-1, though this lead did not last long as the Storm tied the game up on an odd-man rush.

The contest was eventually decided in a shootout where the Rivermen thrived thanks to goals by Zachary Purcell and Carlos Fornaris. Colby Muise shut the door on the storm to secure Peoria's 40th victory of the season to close the campaign. Peoria finished the year with a 40-10-6 record and will face the Quad City Storm in the first round of the playoffs. Face-off for Game One will be at 7:15 pm on Thursday, April 10, at Carver Arena. Game Two will take place on Friday, April 11, at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline. Game Three, if necessary, will be back in Peoria on Sunday, April 13 at 3:15 pm.

