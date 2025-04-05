Ice Bears Drop Regular Season Finale, Playoffs up Next

The Knoxville Ice Bears caught a handful of tough breaks offensively and kept the game close throughout, but ultimately dropped its regular season finale 3-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Saturday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Knoxville generated several scoring chances, but had some tough shooting luck in the first period. Carson Vance's shot from the left point hit the crossbar and Dawson McKinney hit iron with his wrist shot on a two-on-one.

Tommy Munichiello scored the opening goal at 15:56 of the first period to give Roanoke the lead at the first intermission. Mac Jansen made a pass from the right point to Austen Swankler in the left circle. Swankler crossed the puck to Munichiello on the backdoor step and Munichiello tapped it in past Hunter Virostek.

Roanoke added to its lead when Swankler intercepted a breakout attempt in the right circle and passed the puck to Nick Ford on the left wing. Ford beat Virostek glove-side to make it 2-0 with 29 seconds left in the second period.

Eric Olson scored off a redirect at 7:06 of the third on the power play to cut the deficit to one. Jason Brancheau slipped the puck to the blue line for Carson Vance. Olson deflected Vance's shot from the point past Tyler Roy for his eighth of the year.

Knoxville nearly tied the game, but Tyler Williams' shot from the left circle hit the short-side post and Kyle Soper's look from the slot did the same.

Tim Manning scored a power play goal with 24 seconds remaining to seal the game for Roanoke. Virostek finished with 28 saves. Roy made 22 stops for Roanoke.

The Ice Bears will host their playoff opener Wednesday night at the Civic Coliseum.

