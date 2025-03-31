Storm Clinch Playoff Spot

March 31, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm clinched a playoff berth Saturday with a 3-1 victory over the Knoxville Ice Bears in front of a raucous crowd of 4377 fans. The first round playoff opponent and game dates are not yet known, but more information will be made available in the coming days.

Success at Vibrant Arena has been the key factor for the Storm's late season surge. In calendar year 2025, the team is 11-2-1-1 when playing in front of the home fans.

The regular season comes to a close this weekend with a home and home series versus the Peoria Rivermen. Friday is the final regular season home game and features a fun twist as the Kids Run The Show! The Storm has partnered with Vibrant and Junior Achievement of the Heartland to give local students the opportunity to job shadow Storm staff and coaches and assist in work roles and responsibilities on game night.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at Quad City Storm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office. Lower bowl seating for Friday's game is expected to sellout.

