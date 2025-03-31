Macon Comes Back, Falls Short in Roanoke

(MACON, Ga.) - A Mayhem comeback from four goals down is not enough as they lose to Roanoke on the road 5-4.

It was not a positive first period as the Mayhem were scored on four times while recording just one of their own. Three minutes into the game, Tim Manning got one past Bailey Brkin for the Rail Yard Dawgs score and Manning's first of the season. At 6:53, Stephen Alvo scored to increase Roanoke's lead to two. 38 seconds later, Tommy Munichello made it 3-0 with his 24th of the season. Brkin's night would be over at the 12-minute mark with Nick Ford scoring to make a four-goal game for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Josh Boyko would be brought in between the pipes for the Mayhem. At 17:33, Jacob Kelly would be sent to the box for tripping putting the Mayhem on the power play. Five seconds after the penalty, Conor Witherspoon would score right off the faceoff putting the Mayhem on the board. 4-1 was the score at the end of the first frame.

In an unbelievable redemption period for the Mayhem, they began to comeback. It was not a good start, as John Kaljian was sent to the box for cross-checking. However, Dan Winslow would not let being down a man come into effect as he scores for the Mayhem at 13:56 making it a 4-2 game, giving the Mayhem their first shorthanded goal of the season in game 54. Nearly four minutes later, Winslow scored again for his 12th of the season to put the Mayhem down by just one. Less than a minute and a half later, the Rail Yard Dawgs had too many men on the ice and Manning would serve the penalty. With seven seconds remaining in the frame, Conor Witherspoon would score the power play goal to tie it for his second power play goal of the night. Both teams would head into the second intermission tied 4-4.

Things were beginning to look great for the Mayhem, but it was all for naught. Mac Jansen of the Rail Yard Dawgs was able to get the puck past Josh Boyko and take the lead back for Roanoke. With three minutes left in regulation, Boyko was pulled, but the Mayhem could not score a goal with an extra skater and ended the game with a 5-4 final score.

The Mayhem return to the Coliseum for their final homestand of the regular season against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, April 4th at 7:00pm for Golf Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

