SPHL Announces Suspensions
March 31, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspensions:
Huntsville's Charlie Risk
Huntsville's Charlie Risk has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 265, Evansville at Huntsville, played on Saturday, March 29.
Risk was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 9:31 of the first period.
Risk will miss Huntsville's game against Macon on Friday.
Peoria's Mike Gelatt
Peoria's Mike Gelatt has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 270, Peoria at Evansville, played on Sunday, March 30.
Gelatt was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 1:35 of overtime.
Gelatt will miss Peoria's game against Quad City on Friday.
