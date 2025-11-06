Rivermen Prepare for Home and Home with Rival Storm

Published on November 6, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (3- 2 -0) will be getting set for a home-and-home weekend with the Quad City Storm (2-3-0). Peoria will host Quad City at Carver Arena on Friday, November 7, at 7:15 pm before traveling to Moline, IL to take on the Storm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on S aturday, November 8 at 7:10 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will host the Storm for the first time this season on home ice. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm. The Rivermen will be hosting a military appreciation night featuring special ticket offers for military members and veterans. The first 1000 fans in the building will receive a free package of the " Rivermen Style " coffee blend from CxT Roasting Company.

WHY IT MATTERS

Since their initial meeting at the start of the season, both the Rivermen and the Storm have gone 2-2 in their last four games. Peoria is coming off a road sweep at the hands of the Evansville Thunderbolts, while the Storm have been surging after a home split against the first-place Huntsville Havoc. Peoria leads the " War on I-74 " Standings 2 points to zero.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is fresh off a tough road sweep at the hands of the Evansville Thunderbolts last weekend. Peoria dropped both games on the road while netting only two goals on the weekend. Peoria's power play was also held in check for the fir st time this season despite some solid chances.

WHO'S HOT?

The lone bright spot for the Rivermen last weekend was goaltender Jack Bostedt. Bostedt surrendered just two goals last weekend while playing 91 min utes against the Thunderbolts, making 51 saves on 53 shots last weekend. Bosted t currently leads the SPHL in goals- against - average and save percentage with a 1.15 GAA and. 96 3 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE S TORM

Quad City has surged offensively, netting 12 goals in its last three games. Forward Leif Mattson leads the charge with five goals on the year, while Devin Sanders and Matt Myers have three and two goals, respectively, on the season. Mattson currently ranks second in the SPHL in both goals and points this season.







SPHL Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.