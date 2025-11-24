Roanoke Sweeps Macon in Controversial Ending

Published on November 23, 2025

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The late comeback push from the Mayhem was not enough to overcome an ugly first half in the final game against the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs 3-2.

The first started rather slowly for the Mayhem. The Rail-Yard Dawgs were the aggressors, dominating play. Tim Manning opened the scoring for Roanoke after he followed his own shot, tucking in the rebound off of Josh Boyko. Macon would see their chances limited as they spent a lot of time in the defensive zone. Joe Wiidmar would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Rail-Yard Dawgs just after the mayhem could not generate any offence on a power play. Then things got physical. Joe Widmar had a double minor for cross-checking behind the play giving the mayhem an extended power play. Shortly after, Roanoke's Andrew Harley and Macon's Micheal Kurpinski crashed hard into Boyko that led to a Harley-Kurpinski fight. On top of the fight, Krupinski received a major Continuing Altercation penalty which negated the remaining power play. After the period had expired and the teams were headed back to their respective locker rooms, Macon's Jake Goldowski and Roanoke's Andrew Stacey fought after many words were exchanged. Both players would not return to the game after receiving Fighting Other Than During Periods of Game Misconduct.

The Mayhem started the period on the penalty kill and it only got worse when Connor Witherspoon received a penalty giving Roanoke a 5-on-3 opportunity. There were chances but the Mayhem were able to kill off the penalties. Roanoke kept the pressure on till Gustav Muller was able to break through and give Roanoke the 3-0 lead. A bit later, Justin Kelley was hit in the open ice and was shaken up. He left the game and skated off under his own power. The Mayhem found their first evidence of life as Connor May broke loose on a break away and put a pretty shot in the corner late in the period for his first of his career. This gave Macon a spark for the rest of the period but could not find the back of the net. 3-1 after 2 periods.

The third period was all Mayhem with a flurry of chances throughout showing they were going to fight to the end. The Mayhem went on the power play twice but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities but were able to gather momentum. Connor May appeared to have scored to make it a one goal game but after the officials conferred, it was called no goal in a rather controversial call. Even without luck on their side, the Mayhem continued to battle and found the back of the net late in the period with the goaltender pulled thanks to Alex Cohen. The Mayhem hit the post in the dying seconds of the game but fell just short 3-2 in a good comeback effort.

