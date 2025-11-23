SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on November 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced on Sunday that Macon's Max Messier is suspended pending review of his boarding penalty at 6:26 of the third period of Game 51, Roanoke at Macon, played on Saturday, November 22.

Messier will miss today's game against Roanoke, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.







SPHL Stories from November 23, 2025

SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.