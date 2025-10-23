October 24 - Game Preview

Published on October 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Birmingham Bulls opened the season last weekend with a 3-2 shootout loss to defending Presidents Cup Champion Evansville at the Pelham Civic Complex. The Bulls got goals from Shane Murphy and Connor Scahill and a solid 40 save performance from Hayden Stewart, but fell just short in the shootout.

Birmingham played ten new players in what initially looks to be a solid rebuild year. There were a few areas that can use some attention but being just the first game of the year, it looks to be another good year in Pelham.

The Bulls have a pair of games this weekend beginning Friday night at home against the Macon Mayhem. Last year the Bulls dominated the Mayhem winning five of six. Macon started the season on the road at Pensacola losing 2-1 in a shootout. Matteo Ybarra scored their lone goal while Bailey Brkin made 31 saves in the loss.

With eight new players on their roster, Macon has a bit of a rebuild going on as well. The Mayhem finished ninth in the league last season, eight points out of a playoff spot. Saturday night Birmingham will be in Pensacola in the first road game of the season.

NEXT HOME GAME(S): Friday, October 24 vs. Macon

Thursday, October 30 vs. Pensacola







