Ice Bears Rally, But Late Goal Leads to Road Loss

Published on March 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville battled back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game in the third period, but conceded a go-ahead goal with a minute and a half remaining and the Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 7-4 Thursday night at the Pelham Civic Complex.

With Knoxville trailing 4-1 after Danny Weight put Birmingham up by three at 1:29 of the third period, Jared Westcott started Knoxville's rally with a goal from the slot off a centering feed by Derek Osik just 11 seconds later.

Billy Roche pulled Knoxville to within one with a wrist shot from the right circle. Tyler Williams moved through the right circle and his pass attempt was deflected to the opposite wall. Williams regained the puck, evaded a Birmingham skater and fed a pass across to Roche, who fired upon net for his fifth goal of the year at 10:39.

Jason Brancheau tied the game on the power play at 13:35 when Jimmy Soper slipped him the puck from behind the net out to the slot. Brancheau found the top shelf of the net for his fifth of the year and to tie the score at four goals apiece.

Jordan Gagnon scored off a one-timer from the left circle with just 1:31 remaining to put Birmingham ahead for good. Doug Scott and Macgregor Sinclair added empty net goals to cap off the scoring.

Matt Wood scored 27 seconds into the game to put Birmingham ahead early. Scott made a stretch pass up the right wing and Wood carried behind the defense to the right hash and lifted the puck over Logan Flodell.

Drake Glover redirected the puck behind Flodell for a power play goal right before the first intermission to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead at the break.

Arkhip Ledziankou finished off an odd-man rush when C.J. Walker slipped him a backdoor feed and Ledziankou put the puck on net at 13:17 of the second to make it 3-0.

Blake Tosto responded for Knoxville with his 11th goal of the season just over a minute later to get the Ice Bears on the board. Tosto won a face-off in the right circle and chipped the puck to Jason Brancheau, who passed the puck behind the net. Tyler Stewart's wraparound bounced off Hayden Stewart's pad and out in front where Tosto backhanded a shot past Hayden Stewart's glove.

Flodell finished with 27 saves in his Ice Bears debut. Hayden Stewart made 14 stops for Birmingham.

The Ice Bears return to Knoxville to host Evansville Friday night. The Bulls visit Macon Friday night.







