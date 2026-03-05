Birmingham's CJ Walker Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that CJ Walker of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for February.

Walker scored five goals, added 10 assists, and was +7 in helping Birmingham tie for the league's best record in February, as the Bulls went 7-2-1. Walker had six multi-point games, including four consecutive from February 20-27, and recorded a point in all but two games last month.

Now in his second full season as a pro, the Boise, ID native joined the Bulls late in the 2023-2024 season after completing his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he was named to the NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team his senior season. After spending last season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, Walker rejoined the Bulls and has 31 points in 25 games.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Month: Evan Miller, Evansville (10 gp, 4g, 5a, 2 gwg), Austin Alger, Huntsville (9 gp, 5g, 5a, gwg), Tim Kent, Knoxville (10 gp, 4g, 6a, gwg), Michael Herrera, Macon (9 gp, 3g, 4a, 2 gwg), Sam Rhodes, Pensacola (11 gp, 4g, 1a), Alec Baer, Peoria (11 gp, 3g, 6a), and Travis Broughman, Roanoke (10 gp, 6g, 10a, 2 gwg)







