Birmingham Bulls Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension for Head Coach Craig Simchuk

Published on June 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







PELHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Bulls are pleased to announce that Head Coach Craig Simchuk has agreed to a new multi-year contract, ensuring he will continue leading the Bulls behind the bench for years to come.

Since joining the organization, Simchuk has established a culture built on accountability, professionalism, and a relentless commitment to winning. Under his leadership, the Bulls have remained one of the Southern Professional Hockey League's most competitive organizations. During his tenure, Simchuk has been recognized as SPHL Coach of the Year three times, a reflection of his consistent excellence.

"Craig has proven that he is the right leader for our hockey operations," said Kurt Dinga, Governor/Owner of the Birmingham Bulls. "His passion for the game, commitment to player development, and dedication to representing our organization the right way made this decision an easy one."

Randy Brown, Alternate Governor/Owner, added, "Our ownership group believes in continuity, accountability, and building a championship culture. Craig shares those values, and together we will continue working to make the Birmingham Bulls an organization our fans and community are proud to support."

Simchuk expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to continue with the organization.

"I am grateful to the ownership group for their confidence in me and honored to continue coaching the Birmingham Bulls," said Simchuk. "Our fans have created one of the best environments in professional hockey, and our players have embraced what it means to wear the Bulls jersey. We're committed to building on what we've accomplished and pursuing a championship for Birmingham."

The SPHL season typically runs from early October through early May.

The Birmingham Bulls organization thanks its loyal fans, corporate partners, season ticket members, and volunteers for their continued support and looks forward to another exciting season at the Pelham Civic Complex. For more information on season tickets or group ticket sales, contact the Bulls office at (205) 620-6870.







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