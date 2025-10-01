PWHL Unveils 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Published on October 1, 2025







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiled the official 2025-26 regular-season schedule, set to begin on Friday, Nov. 21. The PWHL's third season will feature a total of 120 games for the first time in league history -- up from 90 games last season and 72 games in the inaugural season -- with all teams playing 30 regular-season matchups for the second straight year.

The PWHL's opening weekend will see all eight teams hit the ice, beginning with a double-header on Nov. 21. The first game features the reigning two-time Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost as they host the Toronto Sceptres at Grand Casino Arena at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the launch of the PWHL's new West Coast rivalry between expansion teams PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET at Pacific Coliseum. The weekend action continues Saturday, Nov. 22 with the Ottawa Charge hosting the New York Sirens at 7 p.m. ET at TD Place, and Sunday, Nov. 23 with the Boston Fleet welcoming the Montréal Victoire to the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell at 1 p.m. ET.

"Season Three will be truly special with the highly anticipated debut of our first expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver and the growth of the PWHL community to the West Coast," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "We can't wait for puck drop to see the impact our new and returning players will make, and to deliver a competitive season with even more games for fans to enjoy."

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are available now. For more information, visit thepwhl.com/tickets. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information for their preferred team by signing up for team-specific email lists by visiting team pages on thepwhl.com.

The complete regular-season schedule can be viewed online here.

Watch every PWHL team's 2025-26 schedule launch video: Boston | Minnesota | Montréal | New York | Ottawa | Seattle |Toronto | Vancouver

Home Openers

Minnesota Frost - Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, 7 p.m. ET, vs. Toronto Sceptres at Grand Casino Arena

PWHL Vancouver - Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, 10 pm. ET, vs. PWHL Seattle at Pacific Coliseum

Ottawa Charge - Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, 7 p.m. ET, vs. New York Sirens at TD Place

Boston Fleet - Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, 1 p.m. ET, vs. Montréal Victoire at the Tsongas Center

Montréal Victoire - Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, 7 p.m. ET, vs. New York Sirens at Place Bell

PWHL Seattle - Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, 4 p.m. ET, vs. Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena

New York Sirens - Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, 12 p.m. ET, vs. PWHL Vancouver at Prudential Center

Toronto Sceptres - Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, 2 p.m. ET, vs. Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum

2026 Olympic Winter Games

The 2025-26 PWHL regular season will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 25 to coincide with the 2026 Olympic Winter Games where women's hockey will be at the forefront in Milano Cortina from Feb. 5-19. The league will also take an International Break from Dec. 8-15 for National Team training and competition.

Schedule Breakdown

The 120 regular-season games land on 76 different dates with 44 standalone matchups, 22 days with two games, eight days with three games and two days with four games. Looking at the schedule by calendar day, there are a total of 29 games played on both Saturdays and Wednesdays, followed by 27 games on Sundays, 19 games on Tuesdays, 10 games on Fridays, six games on Thursdays, and no Mondays. All teams will play head-to-head a minimum of four times, including twice at home and on the road. The regular season will conclude on Saturday, Apr. 25 with all eight teams in action.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks. To stay up to date on the latest PWHL news, visit thepwhl.com.







