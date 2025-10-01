Montréal Victoire to Reunite with Fans at Home on November 25

Published on October 1, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The wait is almost over. The schedule for the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season has been announced, and the Montréal Victoire will reunite with its fans on Tuesday, Nov. 25, when they host the New York Sirens at Place Bell, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Victoire will officially begin its 30-game regular season on the road two days earlier, visiting the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 1:00 p.m.

The Victoire will play 12 home games at Place Bell, including five on weekends and one on a Friday night, providing family-friendly opportunities to experience the PWHL. The team will also hit the ice at Place Bell on Sunday, Mar. 1, at the start of the traditional March Break week.

"Our crowd in Montréal is so electric, and we're really looking forward to connecting with them again," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "All our players, both returning and new, know that we have the best fans in the PWHL, and their presence gives us a huge boost at every home game."

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and her teammates will have their first chance to avenge last spring's semifinal playoff loss on Jan. 13, when the Ottawa Charge visit the Victoire at Place Bell.

Fans will also get their first look at the PWHL's two new expansion teams at Place Bell, when Seattle and Vancouver visit on Mar. 19 and Apr. 1, 2026, respectively.

The Victoire 2025-26 schedule launch video can be seen here.

The league will pause starting Jan. 29 for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, where several Victoire players are contenders to represent their countries internationally.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are available now. Click here for more information. All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. Fans can stay up to date on detailed ticketing information by signing up for the Victoire newsletter.

Broadcast and streaming information and details about non-primary venue games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Sun, Nov 23 1:00 pm EST Montréal - Boston - Tsongas Center

Tue, Nov 25 7:00 pm EST New York - Montréal - Place Bell

Sun, Dec 7 12:00 pm EST Toronto - Montréal - Place Bell

Wed, Dec 17 TBD Montréal - Toronto - TBD

Sat, Dec 20 12:00 pm PST Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Tue, Dec 23 7:00 pm PST Montréal - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Dec 27 TBD Toronto - Montréal - TBD

Fri, Jan 2 1:00 pm EST Montréal - New York - Prudential Center

Sun, Jan 4 2:00 pm EST Minnesota - Montréal - Place Bell

Sun, Jan 11 TBD Vancouver - Montréal - TBD

Tue, Jan 13 7:00 pm EST Ottawa - Montréal - Place Bell

Sun, Jan 18 TBD Montréal - New York - TBD

Wed, Jan 21 6:00 pm CST Montréal - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Sat, Jan 24 2:00 pm EST Ottawa - Montréal - Place Bell

Wed, Jan 28 7:00 pm EST Toronto - Montréal - Place Bell

Thu, Feb 26 7:00 pm EST Montréal - New York - Prudential Center

Sun, Mar 1 1:00 pm EST Minnesota - Montréal - Place Bell

Tue, Mar 3 7:00 pm EST Montréal - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Wed, Mar 11 7:00 pm EDT Montréal - Ottawa - TD Place

Sun, Mar 15 1:00 pm EDT Boston - Montréal - Place Bell

Thu, Mar 19 7:00 pm EDT Seattle - Montréal - Place Bell

Sun, Mar 22 TBD Montréal - Ottawa - TBD

Wed, Mar 25 6:00 pm CDT Montréal - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Sat, Mar 28 TBD New York - Montréal - TBD

Wed, Apr 1 7:00 pm EDT Vancouver - Montréal - Place Bell

Tue, Apr 7 7:00 pm EDT Seattle - Montréal - Place Bell

Sat, Apr 11 TBD Montréal - Boston - TBD

Fri, Apr 17 7:00 pm EDT Boston - Montréal - Place Bell

Tue, Apr 21 7:00 pm PDT Montréal - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Apr 25 TBD Montréal - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena







