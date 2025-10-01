PWHL Seattle Announces Inaugural Season Schedule

SEATTLE, WA - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and PWHL Seattle today announced the schedule for the 2025-26 regular season, officially marking the start of the team's inaugural campaign. Seattle will open the regular season on Friday, Nov. 21, at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver against fellow expansion team PWHL Vancouver, before hosting its first-ever home game on Friday, Nov. 28, with the historic puck drop slated for 1 p.m. PT inside Climate Pledge Arena against the back-to-back Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost.

Seattle's home opener launches the team's longest homestand of the season. From Dec. 3-23, Climate Pledge Arena will see the team host matchups against the New York Sirens and Ottawa Charge, along with visits from the Boston Fleet and Montréal Victoire. Both Boston and Montréal played at Climate Pledge Arena during last season's PWHL Takeover Tour stop in Seattle.

"We can't wait to hit the ice and kick off our inaugural season, ¬Â said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "Every game will be a battle, and we're looking forward to welcoming both longtime hockey fans and new supporters to our Seattle and league fan bases. We're especially excited to feel the energy and passion our fans will bring to Climate Pledge Arena, creating a true home-ice advantage starting at our home opener. ¬Â

Seattle's first extended road trip consists of four games in a 15-day period from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 and features matchups against New York, the Toronto Sceptres, Boston, and Minnesota. Following January home games against Boston, Toronto and Vancouver, Seattle will then head east to visit Ottawa on Jan. 28, ahead of the league's pause from Jan. 29-Feb. 25 for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, where several members of Seattle are expected to compete for their countries.

Post-Olympic action resumes on Feb. 27 with Toronto's second trip to the Pacific Northwest. The month of March will be the busiest of the season, with eight total games, two of which will take place at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle closes the regular season in April with four games on the road before finishing with three final games at Climate Pledge Arena -- including Vancouver's first visit to Seattle on Apr 18.

"Our inaugural season is here, and I couldn't be more excited to call Seattle home, ¬Â said PWHL Seattle forward Hilary Knight. "We can't wait to pack the house at Climate Pledge Arena and make this city proud. ¬Â

Seattle will host 13 games at Climate Pledge Arena, including two on Fridays, two on Saturdays and three on Sundays.

Non-primary venue games, along with broadcast and streaming information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Season Ticket Memberships provide the best value to experience the PWHL and are available now. For more information, and to get your Membership, visit the PWHL Seattle ticketing page here.  All teams will offer pre-built partial ticket packages on Oct. 7. Single Game Tickets will be released on Oct. 14. PWHL teams may also introduce additional package options leading up to the season as well as throughout the season. 

Fri, Nov 21 7:00 pm PST Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Fri, Nov 28 1:00 pm PST Minnesota - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Dec 3 7:00 pm PST New York - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Dec 17 7:00 pm PST Ottawa - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Dec 21 2:00 pm PST Boston - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue, Dec 23 7:00 pm PST Montréal - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Dec 28 TBD Seattle - New York - TBD

Sat, Jan 3 TBD Seattle - Toronto - TBD

Wed, Jan 7 7:00 pm EST Seattle - Boston - Agganis Arena

Sun, Jan 11 1:00 pm CST Seattle - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Sun, Jan 18 7:00 pm PST Boston - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue, Jan 20 7:00 pm PST Toronto - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Jan 25 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - TBD

Wed, Jan 28 7:00 pm EST Seattle - Ottawa - TD Place

Fri, Feb 27 7:00 pm PST Toronto - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Mar 4 7:00 pm EST Seattle - Ottawa - TD Place

Wed, Mar 11 7:00 pm PDT Boston - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Mar 13 7:00 pm CDT Seattle - Minnesota - Grand Casino Arena

Sun, Mar 15 1:00 pm EDT Seattle - Toronto - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Thu, Mar 19 7:00 pm EDT Seattle - Montréal - Place Bell

Sat, Mar 21 4:00 pm EDT Seattle - Boston - Tsongas Center

Wed, Mar 25 TBD New York - Seattle - TBD

Sun, Mar 29 4:00 pm PDT Ottawa - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Apr 4 TBD Seattle - New York - TBD

Tue, Apr 7 7:00 pm EDT Seattle - Montréal - Place Bell

Wed, Apr 8 7:00 pm EDT Seattle - Ottawa - TD Place

Tue, Apr 14 7:00 pm PDT Seattle - Vancouver - Pacific Coliseum

Sat, Apr 18 TBD Vancouver - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, Apr 22 7:00 pm PDT Minnesota - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Apr 25 TBD Montréal - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena







