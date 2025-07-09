Carly "CJ" Jackson Signs One-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

July 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that goaltender Carly "CJ" Jackson has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome CJ to Seattle," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "They are dedicated in every way - as an athlete, a teammate, and an ambassador in the community. CJ consistently demonstrates our values and will be a key component of our goalie group and team."

Jackson, a 28-year-old native of Amherst, NS, played the 2024-25 season with the Toronto Sceptres, playing 65 minutes (1-0-0: 25 Saves; GAA 0.93) in 30 games. Jackson made two starts between the pipes in the 2024-2025 season, including a game four start in the 2025 PWHL Playoffs semi-final series against the Minnesota Frost (4-3 OT Loss: 22 Saves, GAA 3.16). Prior to entering the PWHL, Jackson spent three seasons in the PHF- two as a member of the Buffalo Beauts, and one with the Toronto Six. CJ gained huge fan support from sharing their personality, advocacy and fashion which led to being named to the Fans Three Stars of the Season in 2020-2021 and 2022-23. Jackson was also the Beauts' recipient of the NWHL Foundation Award in 2020-2021. A graduate of the University of Maine, Jackson appeared in 90 games for the Black Bears and in their last two seasons, holding a .934 saves percentage.

"I'm stoked to be a part of this historic team in the Emerald City --- especially a city that hosts legendary women's sports careers/ teams like Sue Bird and Seattle Storm. I'm ready to bring it to the rink- let's do this Seattle!"

Jackson joins forwards Lexie Adzija, Natalie Snodgrass, and Mikyla Grant-Mentis alongside defender Mariah Keopple in Seattle's latest off-season acquisitions, building its inaugural team roster.







