Mikyla Grant-Mentis Signs Two-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season.

"Mikyla is a skilled forward who brings a dynamic element to our offense," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Tuner. "She has a great ability to find open space in the offensive zone and pushes the pace through the neutral zone to create chances off the rush. We're excited to add her vision and creativity to our group in Seattle."

Grant-Mentis, a 26-year-old native of Brampton, ON, played the 2024-25 season with the Montréal Victoire, where she recorded eight points (3G, 5A) in 30 games. She began her PWHL career with Ottawa during the league's inaugural season before joining Montréal midway through the year. Across two seasons, she has appeared in 43 regular-season games, tallying 13 points (5G, 8A), and has also played in seven playoff contests, recording one assist. Before joining the PWHL, Grant-Mentis played four seasons in the PHF, where she earned league MVP honors in 2021. A graduate of Merrimack College, she is the program's all-time leading scorer with 117 points (56G, 61A) in 137 NCAA games.

"I'm super excited to get the opportunity to play for PWHL Seattle in its inaugural season," said Grant-Mentis. "Playing at Climate Pledge last year for the Takeover Tour, you could feel the energy Seattle had for women's hockey. I cannot wait to get things started in a city that is very passionate about women's sports."

Grant-Mentis joins forwards Lexie Adzija and Natalie Snodgrass, and defender Mariah Keopple as Seattle's latest acquisition following the Expansion Draft.

Seattle will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the eighth overall selection in the first round. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.







