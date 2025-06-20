Fleet Sign Forward Laura Kluge

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed forward Laura Kluge to a one-year Standard Player Agreement (SPA) through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

A native of Berlin, Germany, Kluge recorded two assists in 13 regular season games for the Toronto Sceptres during the 2024-25 campaign and made three playoff appearances. The 28-year-old was initially invited to Toronto's pre-season training camp and signed with the team in February.

"Laura brings an impressive combination of size, speed, and toughness," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "She has tremendous potential, and we believe she hasn't even scratched the surface of what she can accomplish at this level. I'm really excited to see how her game evolves and what she's capable of bringing to our team."

Outside of the PWHL, Kluge is a veteran international competitor with the German National Team, representing her country three times at the U18 level and eight times in the top division of the IIHF Women's World Championship. Kluge played four NCAA seasons at St. Cloud State University, recording 46 points (12-34-46) in 79 games. Following her collegiate career, she returned home to Germany and played three seasons with ECDC Memmingen of the DFEL. Over 38 regular season games, she scored 73 points and in 12 playoff games earned 24 points. The team captured the league championship in both 2023 and 2024.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Fleet," said Kluge. "Boston has an incredible sports community, and I'm truly grateful for the chance to be a part of it. I can't wait to get to work and contribute in any way I can."

Kluge joins a Fleet lineup that has 15 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including newly acquired forwards Chloé Aurard and Liz Schepers, defenders Zoe Boyd and Rylind MacKinnon, and goaltender Abbey Levy who all signed with the team this week.

The Fleet will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the second overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

