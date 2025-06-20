Fleet Sign Zoe Boyd, Rylind Mackinnon and Abbey Levy

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has signed defenders Zoe Boyd and Rylind MacKinnon along with goaltender Abbey Levy to one-year Standard Player Agreements through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

ZOE BOYD, DEFENSE, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Caledon East, Ontario, Boyd joins the Fleet following two seasons as a member of the Ottawa Charge. The 24-year-old was selected by Ottawa in the ninth round (53rd overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has played in 39 career regular season games, recording three assists in each of her two campaigns. This season, she also appeared in all eight of Ottawa's playoff games.

"Zoe Boyd is a really exciting add for us both on and off the ice," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Throughout her time in Ottawa, and especially in their playoff run, we saw Zoe step up and play big minutes as a physical, puck-moving defender. She's a great skater, makes smart reads with the puck, and will help us to transition quickly. Off the ice, Zoe is the exact person we want in our locker room. She has a special ability to connect with teammates and bring a group even closer. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring her to Boston."

Outside of the PWHL, Boyd spent five NCAA seasons at Quinnipiac University, serving as co-captain during the 2022-23 season. During the same season, Boyd's strong leadership, integrity and sportsmanship earned her the Bobcat's Coaches' Award. Internationally, Boyd earned bronze representing Canada in the 2018 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship as an alternate captain.

"I am thrilled to be playing in one of the world's best sports cities," said Boyd. "Boston has proven to be an incredible place for women's sports, and I can't wait to meet all of the Fleet's passionate and loyal fans. The opportunity to join the Fleet's amazing group of women is a really special one, and I'm so excited to get started. See you soon, Beantown! Ahoy!"

ABBEY LEVY, GOALTENDER, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Congers, New York, Levy spent her first two PWHL seasons with the New York Sirens. The 25-year-old was selected by the team in the 11th round (64th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and has appeared in 10 career games. She notably earned her first career win in a shootout against Montréal on Feb. 21, 2024.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Abbey Levy back to Boston," said Marmer. "As a Boston College graduate, she already has strong ties to the city, and we're thrilled to welcome her back in a professional capacity. Abbey is an imposing presence in the crease as she's a tall, poised, and a technically sound goaltender with excellent patience and positioning. She reads the play well and stays composed under pressure. We believe there's a lot of untapped potential in her game, and as a team, we're looking forward to helping her take the next step in her development here in Boston."

Outside of the PWHL, Levy played three NCAA seasons at Boston College (2020-23) following two seasons at Minnesota State University (2018-20). With the Eagles, she was awarded the Bertagna Trophy as the top goaltender at the 2021-22 Beanpot tournament. She completed her collegiate career with 54 wins, 16 shutouts and a .931 save percentage. Internationally, Levy won gold as a member of Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship.

"I'm honored and excited to join the Boston Fleet - a city that already holds a special place in my heart from my college career," said Levy. "After two unforgettable seasons in New York, I can't wait to bring that experience back to Boston and give it everything I've got."

RYLIND MACKINNON, DEFENSE, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, MacKinnon cracked the Toronto Sceptres lineup this past season as a training camp invite. As a rookie, the 25-year-old played in 22 games, recorded two assists, and suited up for one playoff contest.

"We couldn't be more excited to add Rylind to our defensive core," said Marmer. "She's a big, physical defender who brings a strong presence on the ice and plays a tough, hard-nosed game. Rylind's size and strength makes her difficult to get around and punishing when defending the net front. With so much raw potential, we're eager to see her continue to sharpen her skills and impact here in Boston."

Outside of the PWHL, MacKinnon played five U SPORTS seasons with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds between 2018-24 and served as captain for three years. She helped UBC win three straight Canada West conference championships and earned 2021-22 First Team and 2023-24 Second Team All-Canadian honors. She ended her collegiate career with the most points scored by a defender in program history with 81.

"I'm very excited to join the Boston Fleet and collaborate with the amazing staff and talented players within the organization," said MacKinnon. "Boston's rich sports culture and passionate fan base make it an incredible place to play, and I can't wait to experience the energy of our supporters firsthand."

Boyd, Levy and MacKinnon join a Fleet lineup that has twelve other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including new acquisitions Chloé Aurard and Liz Schepers, who also signed with the team this week.

The Fleet will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the second overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

