Forward Jade Downie-Landry Returns Home to Montréal

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that the club has signed forward Jade Downie-Landry to a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement for the 2025-25 season.

Downie-Landry (5'9") will have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family after two seasons with the New York Sirens, where the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC native scored 12 goals and added seven assists for a total of 19 points in 54 games. Two of her four goals last season were scored at Place Bell against Montréal.

"Jade combines offensive touch with a strong physical presence. She has the ability to generate offense, win puck battles, and shut down opposing threats, making her dependable and a difference-maker at both ends of the ice," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The 29-year-old should feel right at home on Montréal ice, having played three seasons with the Dawson College Blues before donning the uniform of the McGill University Martlets for five seasons, helping the team reach the National Championship final in the spring of 2019. She completed her U SPORTS career with 41 goals and 58 assists in 84 games. She was named Player of the Year and a First Team All-Canadian at the conclusion of her final season at McGill, before a campaign with the Montréal Force in the PHF.

"It's a dream come true to represent my hometown. There's nothing more special than putting on a Victoire jersey and playing for a city and fans that mean so much to me," said Downie-Landry.

In Montréal, she will be joining a forward group that includes newcomers Shiann Darkangelo, Hayley Scamurra and returnee Catherine Dubois, all signed by the team this week for the upcoming season.

The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 are already available to the general public via the Montréal Victoire website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.