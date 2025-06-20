Minnesota Frost to Host Draft Party in Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul

June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost will host a PWHL Draft Watch Party, presented by Woody Creek Distillers, on June 24th at 6 PM at Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul.

The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place in Ottawa, ON and consist of six rounds allowing all eight teams to select eligible players from a pool of talent that includes recent collegiate graduates and/or players from other professional leagues.

The Frost will draft sixth in the first round after winning a second consecutive Walter Cup Championship last month and will draft sixth in subsequent rounds.

The Watch Party will feature ticket giveaways, a Minnesota Frost specialty cocktail and an appearance by The Walter Cup.

Please visit the PWHL's 2025 Draft page for more information on draft rules and processes.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.