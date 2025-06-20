Minnesota Frost to Host Draft Party in Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul
June 20, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost will host a PWHL Draft Watch Party, presented by Woody Creek Distillers, on June 24th at 6 PM at Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub in Saint Paul.
The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place in Ottawa, ON and consist of six rounds allowing all eight teams to select eligible players from a pool of talent that includes recent collegiate graduates and/or players from other professional leagues.
The Frost will draft sixth in the first round after winning a second consecutive Walter Cup Championship last month and will draft sixth in subsequent rounds.
The Watch Party will feature ticket giveaways, a Minnesota Frost specialty cocktail and an appearance by The Walter Cup.
Please visit the PWHL's 2025 Draft page for more information on draft rules and processes.
