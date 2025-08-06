Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Forward Dominique Petrie to a Two-Year Contract

August 6, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Dominque Petrie has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to return to the team through the 2026-27 season.

"Doms played a big role in our success last season, and we're thrilled to have her under contract for two more years so she can be a part of our future as well," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She's a smart, tough and tenacious player who knows how to find the back of the net. On top of everything she brings to the ice, Doms has embraced being part of the greater community in Minnesota and - like the rest of our roster - is generous with her time and always willing to give back."

The 24-year-old native of Hermosa Beach, CA was chosen by Minnesota in the fifth round (27th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft. Petrie began her PWHL career with goals in each of her first three games and went on to record 10 points (3G, 7A) in a total of 18 regular season games which ranked fourth among rookies in points-per-game average (0.56). She also competed in seven playoff games (1A). Petrie recently celebrated the Frost's 2024-25 championship at home in California where she engaged with local youth hockey players and brought the Walter Cup to the iconic Hollywood sign.

Prior to joining the Frost, Petrie played in 76 games over four seasons at Harvard University, amassing 71 points (30G, 41A). After her tenure with the Crimson, Petrie played one season at Clarkson University with the Golden Knights, tallying 35 points in 40 games (15G, 20A) and earned Third Team All-ECAC honors.

"I am super thrilled and excited to be re-signing with the Minnesota Frost and returning to the State of Hockey for two more years," said Petrie. "I had a great first year and the organization has built something special that I am excited to keep growing as a player and am pumped to get back on the ice and chase another Walter Cup with the Frost!" 

Petrie is the seventh player to re-sign with Minnesota this offseason, joining fellow forwards Katy Knoll and Claire Butorac, defenders Mae Batherson and Natalie Buchbinder, and goaltenders Maddie Rooney and Marlène Boissonnault.

