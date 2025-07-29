Minnesota Frost Sign Third-Round Draft Choice Anna Segedi to a Two-Year Contract

July 29, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that third-round draft selection Anna Segedi has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season.

"Anna is an accomplished athlete whose collegiate excellence and international experience have set her up for a promising professional career," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "With her leadership, all-around game, and faceoff prowess, we know she will be an effective and versatile piece of our lineup." 

Selected 22nd overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Segedi is a 24-year-old left-shot forward from Commerce Township, MI, who recorded 119 points (54G, 65A) in 164 career games at St. Lawrence University. As a Saints captain in 2024-25, Segedi was named Third Team All-ECAC for the second straight season. She becomes the first PWHL player born in China and competed for the Chinese National Women's Team at the 2022 Olympics and at two IIHF Women's World Championships (2022 Division 1B and 2023 Division 1A).

"I'm incredibly excited to have signed and to officially start my pro career with the Frost," said Segedi. "It's an honor to join such an amazing organization, and I can't wait to play in front of the amazing fans in Minnesota." 

Segedi was the third of six players selected by Minnesota on June 24 and is the third player from the Frost's 2025 draft class to be signed, joining first-round pick Kendall Cooper and second-round pick Abby Hustler who played with Segedi at St. Lawrence. She joins a Frost forward group that features veterans Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle and Claire Butorac along with second year players Britta Curl-Salemme, Katy Knoll, and Klárá Hymlárová all under contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

